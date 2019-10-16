Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK Inflation Was Steady in September

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 04:50am EDT

By Jason Douglas and Joe Wallace

LONDON--Inflation in the U.K. held steady in September, as weak price-growth for fuels and cars offset quicker increases in prices for furniture and hotels.

The Office for National Statistics said Wednesday that consumer prices rose 1.7% on the year last month, the same annual rate as August.

The Bank of England is tasked with keeping annual inflation at 2%. Two of the central bank's nine rate-setters recently signaled they would favor cutting interest rates in the coming months as uncertainty over the U.K.'s departure from the European Union persists.

Write to Jason Douglas at Jason.Douglas@wsj.com and Joe Wallace at joe.wallace@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:03aOECD ORGANISATION FOR ECONOMIC OPERATION AND : Reforms in Latvia must result in stronger enforcement to tackle foreign bribery and subsequent money laundering risks
PU
05:03aBANK OF FINLAND : ‘Greener Finance for Sustainable Future' conference to tackle questions of sustainable finance
PU
05:01aU.S. DOLLAR TO REMAIN DOMINANT CURRENCY; EURO, RENMINBI RISING GRADUALLY : UBS survey
RE
04:53aCER COMMUNITY OF EUROPEAN RAILWAY AND INFRASTRUC : Railway companies and trade unions start negotiations to promote the employment of women in the sector
PU
04:53aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF LIT : General Affairs Council discusses Brexit, enlargement and budget
PU
04:50aUK Inflation Was Steady in September
DJ
04:46a'Driving force' China accounts for nearly half global patent filings - U.N.
RE
04:44aFalling petrol prices keep lid on UK inflation in September - ONS
RE
04:38aCAAM CHINA ASSOCIATION OF AUTOMOBILE MANUFACTURE : The motorcycle export higher than a year earlier
PU
04:38aCAAM CHINA ASSOCIATION OF AUTOMOBILE MANUFACTURE : The motorcycles continued to grow yearly
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BARNEYS NEARS BANKRUPTCY DEAL WITH AUTHENTIC BRANDS, SAKS OWNER: sources
2Goldman profit slammed by souring WeWork, Uber bets
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Statement on Financial Times article
4ASML HOLDING N.V. : ASML N : 3Q Net Profit Fell 7.9%; Introduces Interim Dividend
5AURORA CANNABIS INC. : TSX rises 0.02 percent to 16,418.39

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group