UK Inflation Was Steady in September

By Jason Douglas and Joe Wallace

LONDON--Inflation in the U.K. held steady in September, as weak price-growth for fuels and cars offset quicker increases in prices for furniture and hotels.

The Office for National Statistics said Wednesday that consumer prices rose 1.7% on the year last month, the same annual rate as August.

The Bank of England is tasked with keeping annual inflation at 2%. Two of the central bank's nine rate-setters recently signaled they would favor cutting interest rates in the coming months as uncertainty over the U.K.'s departure from the European Union persists.

