UK Jobs Boom May Be Coming to an End

By Jason Douglas

LONDON--Employment gains in the U.K. slowed in the three months through July and the number of people exiting the workforce rose, signs that a long spell of booming jobs growth may be coming to an end.

Employment in the three months through July rose by just 3,000 compared with the previous quarter, the Office for National Statistics said Tuesday, while the number of people declaring themselves economically inactive jumped by 108,000.

That pushed the economic inactivity rate in the U.K. up by 0.3 percentage points to 21.2%, the largest quarterly increase in the rate since 2014.

The rise was driven by a jump in the number of people reported as long-term sick, which increased 65,000, ONS data showed.

The figures suggest a long-buoyant jobs market is losing some steam as the economy continues experiences steady if unspectacular growth ahead of the country's planned exit from the European Union in March 2019.

Still, earnings excluding bonuses rose 2.9% on the year on average during the three months through July, up from 2.7% on average in the three months through June, further easing a squeeze on household budgets from high inflation.

