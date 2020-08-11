Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK LFS UNEMPLOYMENT -10 K 3M/3M IN Q2 - ONS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/11/2020 | 02:07am EDT

RPT-UK LFS UNEMPLOYMENT -10 K 3M/3M IN Q2 - ONS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:32aAsian equities lure foreign money for second straight month in July
RE
02:31aIndia air safety watchdog to check airports hit by heavy rain after crash
RE
02:31aIndia air safety regulator chief says to conduct special audit of airports affected by heavy rain after fatal crash
RE
02:31aJapan stocks rise most in a week as U.S. stimulus bets gather steam
RE
02:31aUk's sunak says always been clear that we can’t protect every job
RE
02:18aOECD Upgrades South Korea's Economic Outlook for 2020
DJ
02:17aFall in UK employment biggest since 2009
RE
02:12aJapanese ship that caused Mauritius oil spill passed annual checks - inspector
RE
02:07aUk july claimant count 94.4k (not -28.1k) m/m (reuters poll +10k)
RE
02:07aVacancies in the uk in may to july 2020 were at an estimated 370,000; this is 10% higher than the record low in april to june 2020
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : Dungeon and Fighter Mobile says release will be delayed
2LYFT, INC. : LYFT : Judge blocks Uber, Lyft from classifying drivers as contractors in California
3HELLOFRESH SE : HELLOFRESH : Q2 earnings surge as lockdown effects persist
4ZALANDO SE : ZALANDO : reports big jump in brands using its services
5FRAPORT AG : FRANKFURT AIRPORT: Weekly Traffic Figures for August 3 – 9, 2020
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group