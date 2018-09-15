Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK Labour warns big banks must never again be masters of the economy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/15/2018 | 01:07am CEST
Britain's Shadow Chancellor, John McDonnell, speaks at a conference on alternative models of ownership, in central London

LONDON (Reuters) - London's vast financial services industry must never again be the "master of the economy", the opposition Labour finance spokesman will say on Saturday in a speech accusing bankers of profiting from speculation at the expense of ordinary people.

John McDonnell, a veteran socialist who is now seeking to reassure business, promised higher taxes and tougher regulation on banks on the 10th anniversary of the collapse of Lehman Brothers – the pivotal moment in the global financial crisis.

In a speech outside the Bank of England, McDonnell will say ordinary people are still paying the price for the crisis through falling living standards and cuts to public services.

"One of the key lessons to be learnt from the crash is that never again must we allow finance to become the master of the economy, rather than its servant," McDonnell will say, according to excerpts of his speech. "Labour in government will put finance to work for the real economy."

With Prime Minister Theresa May's government weakened by her Conservative Party's infighting over Brexit, Labour is hoping her minority government will collapse.

Most recent opinion polls show Labour level with the Conservatives, meaning they could form the next government, although the next election is not due until 2022.

Despite his previous antipathy towards bankers, McDonnell is trying to win the support of financial leaders just as former Labour leader Tony Blair helped prepare his party for power with what was dubbed the "prawn cocktail offensive" in the 1990s.

For example, McDonnell went for talks with the Wall Street bank Goldman Sachs earlier this week to discuss Britain's upcoming departure from the European Union.

However, his speech will be clear that Labour will seek to extract more revenue from the City of London, including proposals to expand an existing tax on shares to trading on other assets such as bonds and derivatives.

He will say the financial industry needs to do more to rebalance the economy towards manufacturing and technology industries rather than lending to invest in property.

"The crash also exposed how far the balance in the role of the City had been tipped away from securing long term investment in our economy towards short-term, high-stakes gambling," he will say. "We will restore balance to the role of finance in our economy."

(Editing by Stephen Addison)

By Andrew MacAskill

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09/14G20 trade ministers say WTO reform 'urgent' as new Trump tariffs loom
RE
09/14Oil mixed as China tariff talk scotches early rally
RE
09/14NPS NATIONAL PARK SERVICE : “Still Water” Fine Art Exhibit at St. Croix River Visitor Center
PU
09/14SCOTTISH GREEN PARTY : We cannot sweep food ethics under the carpet or consumers will take their money elsewhere
PU
09/14UK Labour warns big banks must never again be masters of the economy
RE
09/14CFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Orders Grain Exporter to Pay a Penalty for Violating Soybeans Futures Speculative Position Limits and for Reporting Violations
PU
09/14CFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Files 12 Enforcement Actions Addressing Registration, Position Limits, Recordkeeping, Supervision and Reporting
PU
09/14CFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Orders Company that Provided Swaps and Commodity Options Trading Advice to Eligible Contract Participants to Cease and Desist from Acting as an Unregistered Commodity Trading Advisor
PU
09/14CFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Settles Swap Reporting Charges with Natwest Markets Plc
PU
09/14CFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Charges Multiple Forex and Binary Options Dealers with Registration Violations
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : IN THE EYE OF THE STORM: The Weather Channel Forecasts Hurricane Florence With Stunning V..
2Oil mixed as China tariff talk scotches early rally
3LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION : LOCKHEED MARTIN : wins contract for U.S. Air Force GPS satellites
4MILLROCK RESOURCES : MILLROCK RESOURCES : Announces Cancelation of Agreement on Lithium Brine Project, New Mex..
5OPKO HEALTH INC. : OPKO HEALTH INC. : IMPORTANT INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Inves..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.