UK Oil and Gas Industry Association : Akselos deploys Digital Twin for Shell's Bonga FPSO

September 2, 2020

Akselos has successfully deployed a structural Digital Twin for Shell's Bonga Main FPSO, located 120km south west of the Niger Delta in Nigeria.

The structural Digital Twin, which is based on Akselos' patented RB-FEA technology, was selected by Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo), Shell's deepwater company in Nigeria and operator of the 225,000 oil barrel capacity FPSO, because of its unique ability to realise a number of operational objectives. These include the identification of critical areas for prioritised inspection, maintenance and repair; a reduction in personnel on board the asset; reduced need for physical inspections in hard-to-reach areas; and to support scenario planning for extreme weather and asset modification.

The deployment of the simulation technology will also enable safe asset life extension by replacing conservative estimates with conventional simulation software with accurate assessments that reflect actual remaining fatigue life. Read more…