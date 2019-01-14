Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK Oil and Gas Industry Association : Augean wins major decommissioning contract with Shell

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 09:29am EST

January 14, 2019

Augean North Sea Services (ANSS) has secured a major decommissioning contract with Shell to provide industrial cleaning, NORM decontamination and waste management services for the Curlew FPSO. Completion of these services will enable final dismantling, recycling and disposal of the vessel to take place, ensuring environmental compliance.

Curlew will be berthed in Forth Port's Dundee site, where ANSS has recently developed a major decommissioning and decontamination facility. The contract will see the company work in collaboration with Forth Ports, Bilfinger Salamis and other tenants of the Port of Dundee. Read more…

Disclaimer

The UK Oil and Gas Industry Association published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 14:28:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:43aOil falls to $60 on concerns about China slowdown
RE
09:43aOil falls to $60 on concerns about China slowdown
RE
09:42aOil falls to $60 on concerns about China slowdown
RE
09:40aTSX opens lower mirroring oil slip
RE
09:34aWall Street opens lower after Citi results, China trade data
RE
09:31aCitigroup reports surprise drop in quarterly revenue, shares fall
RE
09:29aUK OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION : Augean wins major decommissioning contract with Shell
PU
09:20aGreek 2018 government budget primary surplus below target
RE
09:19aEU ready to accept deal to exempt duties on Argentine biodiesel
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WELLS FARGO : China trade shock hits global stocks, commodities
2CONTINENTAL : Continental warns weaker markets, electric shift to hit margins
3GOLD : Newmont to become largest gold producer with $10 billion Goldcorp buy
4RIO TINTO : Rio Tinto Declares Force Majeure on Some Iron-ore Contracts After Fire
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.