UK Oil and Gas Industry Association : Augean wins major decommissioning contract with Shell

January 14, 2019

Augean North Sea Services (ANSS) has secured a major decommissioning contract with Shell to provide industrial cleaning, NORM decontamination and waste management services for the Curlew FPSO. Completion of these services will enable final dismantling, recycling and disposal of the vessel to take place, ensuring environmental compliance.

Curlew will be berthed in Forth Port's Dundee site, where ANSS has recently developed a major decommissioning and decontamination facility. The contract will see the company work in collaboration with Forth Ports, Bilfinger Salamis and other tenants of the Port of Dundee. Read more…