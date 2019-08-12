UK Oil and Gas Industry Association : COOEC and Expro form riserless well intervention alliance

Log in
COOEC and Expro form riserless well intervention alliance

08/12/2019 | 11:56am EDT

August 12, 2019

China-based offshore and subsea solutions company, COOEC Offshore, has formed an alliance with oilfield services company Expro. The exclusive agreement allows both companies to expand their respective capabilities and resources.

Under the alliance, COOEC Offshore and Expro will test and deliver a Riserless Well Intervention (RWI) system to market in 2020. The system will be deployed on the new HYSY287 construction vessel, which includes a dedicated handling and deployment system to facilitate efficient well construction, well intervention and well decommissioning activities. Read more…

Disclaimer

The UK Oil and Gas Industry Association published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 15:55:01 UTC
