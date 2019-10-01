UK Oil and Gas Industry Association : Chrysaor completes ConocoPhillips acquisition

October 1, 2019

Chrysaor Holdings has confirmed the completion of its acquisition of ConocoPhillips' UK oil and gas business for $2.68 billion.

The assets acquired produced approximately 72,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the first six months of 2019. Combined with Chrysaor's existing portfolio, this represents average first-half 2019 production of 195,000 boepd. The transaction adds two new operated hubs to Chrysaor's portfolio in the central North Sea - Britannia and J-Block - in addition to an interest in the Clair Field area. Read more…