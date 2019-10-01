Log in
UK Oil and Gas Industry Association : Chrysaor completes ConocoPhillips acquisition

10/01/2019 | 01:13pm EDT

October 1, 2019

Chrysaor Holdings has confirmed the completion of its acquisition of ConocoPhillips' UK oil and gas business for $2.68 billion.

The assets acquired produced approximately 72,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the first six months of 2019. Combined with Chrysaor's existing portfolio, this represents average first-half 2019 production of 195,000 boepd. The transaction adds two new operated hubs to Chrysaor's portfolio in the central North Sea - Britannia and J-Block - in addition to an interest in the Clair Field area. Read more…

The UK Oil and Gas Industry Association published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 17:12:04 UTC
