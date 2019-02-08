Log in
UK Oil and Gas Industry Association : Cluff Natural Resources agrees farm-out deal with Shell

02/08/2019 | 07:20am EST

February 8, 2019

Cluff Natural Resources has entered into a binding, conditional farm-out agreement and a three-month exclusive option with Shell U.K. for the Cluff's southern North Sea Licences P2252 and P2437, respectively.

Under the terms of the farm out agreement, Shell will acquire a 70% working interest in P2252, and be appointed as the licence operator, in return for paying 100% of the costs of an agreed forward work programme. Cluff will retain a 30% non-operated interest. Shell will also have the option to acquire a 50% working interest in P2437 by the end of April 2019. Read more…

The UK Oil and Gas Industry Association published this content on 08 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2019 12:19:01 UTC
