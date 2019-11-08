UK Oil and Gas Industry Association : Costain's Energy business secures over £4m in contracts

November 8, 2019

Infrastructure solutions company Costain has secured some £4 million worth of design, engineering and consultancy contracts for the energy market which will see the Group shaping the future for sustainable operations and improved efficiencies at several UK onshore gas terminals.

The awards being delivered by the Aberdeen-based team include topside modification projects for several subsea tie-backs in the North Sea, as well as providing subsea engineering support to nuclear sector projects. Other work secured involves the pre-FEED for a carbon capture usage and storage (CCUS) project that includes the onshore and offshore dimensions. Read more…