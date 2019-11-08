Log in
UK Oil and Gas Industry Association : Costain's Energy business secures over £4m in contracts

11/08/2019 | 09:50am EST

November 8, 2019

Infrastructure solutions company Costain has secured some £4 million worth of design, engineering and consultancy contracts for the energy market which will see the Group shaping the future for sustainable operations and improved efficiencies at several UK onshore gas terminals.

The awards being delivered by the Aberdeen-based team include topside modification projects for several subsea tie-backs in the North Sea, as well as providing subsea engineering support to nuclear sector projects. Other work secured involves the pre-FEED for a carbon capture usage and storage (CCUS) project that includes the onshore and offshore dimensions. Read more…

Disclaimer

The UK Oil and Gas Industry Association published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 14:49:04 UTC
