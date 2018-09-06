UK Oil and Gas Industry Association : Countdown begins to industry legal conference

September 6, 2018

Decommissioning, dispute management and global issues surrounding corruption will be considered at Oil & Gas's UK fifth annual legal conference being held in the Granite City later this month (Thursday 20 September).

The event will bring together over 130 in-house and private practice lawyers of all levels and specialist contractors to take part in a range of talks, question time events and networking opportunities.

This year's agenda will also include sessions on tax and regulatory changes within decommissioning, a commercial and investment outlook, and the opportunity to refresh knowledge in areas of so-called black letter law - looking at well-established legal principles.

Speaking ahead of the event, Oil & Gas UK's Legal Manager Tracey Keith said:

'The UK's offshore oil and gas industry presents an ever-evolving and complex landscape for the legal community to navigate - covering a wide range of areas from health and safety to decommissioning to tax.

'Our conference is an opportunity to bring the sector's legal community together to network, share experiences and learn more about the key issues facing the sector.

'We're grateful for the support from our principal sponsor Clyde & Co and supporting sponsor CMS, which ensures we can continue to offer delegates an exciting and engaging one day event as the sector's leading legal conference.'

