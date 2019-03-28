UK Oil and Gas Industry Association : Cyberhawk secures new investors as part of global expansion plan

March 28, 2019

Cyberhawk Innovations (Cyberhawk), a provider of drone inspections and asset visualisation software for energy infrastructure, has been acquired by funds advised by Magnesium Capital.

Having flown more than 30,000 commercial missions in more than 30 countries around the world, the company is recognised internationally as a pioneer in the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) inspection market. More recently, Cyberhawk developed cloud-based, AI-enabled visual asset management software which uses high-resolution imagery to digitise industrial infrastructure assets.

Cyberhawk currently employs 60 people, including UAV pilots, inspection engineers, surveyors and software developers, and is headquartered near Edinburgh, UK. In 2017, the company added to its international bases in Abu Dhabi and Kuala Lumpur with the opening of a Houston office, as part of ambitious US growth plans. Read more…