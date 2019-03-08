UK Oil and Gas Industry Association : DEKRA develops new services for Turkish market

March 8, 2019

DEKRA Organizational Reliability, a consultancy with expertise and services in the fields of safety and behavioural change, has confirmed its commitment to a developing Turkish market via the launch of several new services, each designed to create and embed an organisational culture of care.

This includes the SafeMindSafeBody programme, which raises awareness of human fallibilities and human performance and how this impacts safety, and Coaching for High Performance, a highly interactive programme which develops coaching skills of leaders from executive to front line to enhance safety performance.

As a part of its global growth strategy, DEKRA has also confirmed renewal of its partnership with Turkish-based health and safety company, Donusen Adam. Read more…