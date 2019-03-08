Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK Oil and Gas Industry Association : DEKRA develops new services for Turkish market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2019 | 08:05am EST

March 8, 2019

DEKRA Organizational Reliability, a consultancy with expertise and services in the fields of safety and behavioural change, has confirmed its commitment to a developing Turkish market via the launch of several new services, each designed to create and embed an organisational culture of care.

This includes the SafeMindSafeBody programme, which raises awareness of human fallibilities and human performance and how this impacts safety, and Coaching for High Performance, a highly interactive programme which develops coaching skills of leaders from executive to front line to enhance safety performance.

As a part of its global growth strategy, DEKRA has also confirmed renewal of its partnership with Turkish-based health and safety company, Donusen Adam. Read more…

Disclaimer

The UK Oil and Gas Industry Association published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 13:04:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:40aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Lending Hits Record High in Nepal But Disbursement Needs to Match Up
PU
08:40aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Marks International Women's Day, Vows to Push for More Gender Equality in Projects, Workplace
PU
08:39aU.S. economy creates paltry 20,000 jobs in February
RE
08:37aGhosn's defence team to monitor calls, surveillance footage while he awaits trial
RE
08:35aF&Aelig;LLES ERKL&Aelig;RING FRA EU OG USA : Importen af flydende naturgas (LNG) fra USA vokser fortsat - nu er væksten 181 %
PU
08:31aUNITED STATES : Housing starts better than estimates at 1.23M
08:31aUNITED STATES : Non-Farm Employment Change worse than estimates at 20K
08:31aUNITED STATES : Unemployment Rate better than estimates at 3.8%
08:31aUNITED STATES : Building permits better than estimates at 1.345M
08:31aUNITED STATES : Average Hourly Earnings better than estimates at 0.4%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1COMMERZBANK : DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK CEOS RESUME TALKS: Focus magazine
2INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC : EXCLUSIVE: SEC scrutinizes fairness of stock exchange pricing
3BAYER AG : BAYER : Correction to Second Roundup Weedkiller Trial
4EMERSON ELECTRIC : EMERSON ELECTRIC : As trade wars rage, Emerson plots new U.S. expansion
5AIR FRANCE-KLM : AIR FRANCE KLM : February 2019 traffic

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.