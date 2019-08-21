UK Oil and Gas Industry Association : DEKRA explores how operational discipline supports excellence

August 21, 2019
DEKRA Organisational Reliability has published a new focus article titled 'Achieving Operational Excellence Through Operational Discipline'.
Operational excellence, which must include an impeccable safety record, is an outcome that all companies strive for. The secret to reaching this universal goal is focusing on the input, the combination of behaviours, attitudes and actions-culture, in short-most likely to yield the desired results. Operational discipline unites these elements and paves the way to achieving operational excellence. Read more…
