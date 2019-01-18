Log in
UK Oil and Gas Industry Association : Emerson launches automation training platform

01/18/2019 | 12:14pm EST

January 18, 2019

Emerson has introduced the Performance Learning Platform - a portable and compact automation training solution that enables hands-on training to prepare workers to maintain plant safely and efficiently.

The Platform features a complete working control loop piping system, tanks, pumps and a fully scalable suite of Emerson instrumentation and final control valves, linked to a DeltaV distributed control system. It provides process control and instrumentation simulation to train or refresh workers on how to monitor and control complex operations involving pressure, flow, level and final control valves. Read more…

The UK Oil and Gas Industry Association published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 17:13:03 UTC
