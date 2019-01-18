UK Oil and Gas Industry Association : Emerson launches automation training platform

January 18, 2019

Emerson has introduced the Performance Learning Platform - a portable and compact automation training solution that enables hands-on training to prepare workers to maintain plant safely and efficiently.

The Platform features a complete working control loop piping system, tanks, pumps and a fully scalable suite of Emerson instrumentation and final control valves, linked to a DeltaV distributed control system. It provides process control and instrumentation simulation to train or refresh workers on how to monitor and control complex operations involving pressure, flow, level and final control valves. Read more…