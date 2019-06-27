UK Oil and Gas Industry Association : Energy sector supports Celebrate Aberdeen

June 27, 2019

Aberdeen's oil and gas sector is coming together to back the city's third sector, with a number of companies signing up as main sponsors for Celebrate Aberdeen 2019. CNOOC International is this year's platinum sponsor with Wood, CNR International and Chrysaor confirmed as gold sponsors.

Further industry representatives, along with businesses from across all other sectors, have been asked to join them in supporting the annual Celebrate Aberdeen activities which showcase and raise awareness of the vital contribution the third sector makes to society.

The Celebrate Aberdeen parade, now in its 8th year, is the highlight of the August weekend activities, followed by the Celebrate Aberdeen awards, which are this year held on 14 September. Last year around 5,000 people associated from more than 100 organisations took part in the mile-long parade down Union Street. Read more…