UK Oil and Gas Industry Association : Green & Black's co-founder to share career learnings with offshore oil and gas industry

August 7, 2019

Jo Fairley, co-founder of Green and Black's

The co-founder of chocolatier Green & Black's will address a packed oil and gas industry audience as part of a sell-out event being hosted by OGUK, OGTC and AXIS to spotlight diversity and inclusion across the sector.

The event, to be held at Offshore Europe on Thursday September 5, will see the very successful entrepreneur behind Green & Black's, Jo Fairley, present a thought-provoking narrative that acknowledges the challenges and opportunities of thriving as a female leader, while sharing the lessons she has learnt throughout her career.

A high-profile line-up of speakers will discuss some of the key issues during a panel session that will be moderated by Colette Cohen, chief executive of OGTC, and includes Gretchen Haskins of HeliOffshore, John Pearson, chief operating officer at Petrofac, Ariel Flores, vice president at BP, as well as Jo Coleman, of Shell and David Isaac, chair of the Equality and Human Rights Commission and partner at Pinsent Masons LLP.

The event will be opened by Deirdre Michie, chief executive of OGUK, who commented:

'This sector has thrived and survived because of our talented and pioneering colleagues. However, if our industry is to remain relevant in a changing and challenging environment, it will need to attract and retain a diversity of talent, skills, experience and thought, as well as ensure inclusive and collaborative ways of working.

'Fostering a diverse and inclusive working culture is a moral and business imperative that is key to ensuring a competitive and sustainable oil and gas industry that supports the UK's transition to a net zero economy.

'Our industry supports around 270,000 skilled jobs, but with women representing only one in four of the talent pool, there is clearly still more work to be done. It's not just about gender alone and involves diversity of race and ethnicity, as well as skills and thought.

'We look forward to welcoming distinguished speakers to the panel and are delighted to have Jo Fairley join us to provide an insight into her career - and also how other industries address the diversity challenge.'

Colette Cohen, CEO of OGTC, said: 'This event provides our industry with an opportunity to raise awareness of the ongoing challenge in delivering a truly diverse workforce. We can voice our concerns while sharing aspirations, ensuring everyone feels empowered to make a difference in their place of work. I look forward to a lively and engaging debate with our panel, challenging everyone in the room to leave with a clear personal commitment to improving diversity - no matter what their role or seniority.'

The event will be closed by Karen Blanc, CEO of AXIS Network, who commented:

'We are passionate about supporting those working in the energy sector to thrive, and to do that we must create truly inclusive, attractive, modern workplaces. We'd like to inspire everyone who attends to commit to taking positive action to attract, retain and develop a diverse workforce.'