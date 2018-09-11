Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK Oil and Gas Industry Association : Investment conditions key as industry at crossroads

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 11:27am CEST

September 11, 2018

The leading representative body for the UK's offshore industry will today warn the sector is at a crossroads as it publishes its Economic Report 2018.

Oil & Gas UK highlighted findings which show an improved landscape for the sector, with reduced costs, competitive fiscal terms, improved operational performance and more stable oil and gas prices.

However, Oil & Gas UK Chief Executive Deirdre Michie today warned about the impact of record low drilling activity and a potentially damaging supply chain squeeze.

Speaking to an audience of industry leaders today, Deirdre Michie said the Economic Report 2018 shows investment conditions remain key to the long-term future of the North Sea.

It comes as the report shows:

  • Operating costs have halved and are now being sustained at around $15/boe
  • Production is on track to be 20 percent higher than 2014
  • More major new projects have been sanctioned by Exploration and Production (E&P) companies so far this year than the last 2 years combined

However, this recovery is yet to be felt across the whole of the sector, with the report noting:

  • Four exploration wells were spudded in the first eight months of the year - and even with more wells to come, total exploration activity this year expected to be the lowest since 1965. The capacity of the supply chain has been reduced in recent years, as revenues and margins continue to be squeezed.
  • By 2021 there could be capacity constraints emerging across the supply chain, as a result of the reductions in recent years and an expected increase in new development activity at home and abroad. The constraints are expected to be felt most across drilling and wells services and within engineering and subsea sectors.

Speaking ahead of a report launch to industry leaders in Aberdeen and London today, Oil & Gas UK Chief Executive Deirdre Michie said:

'Industry is emerging from one of the most testing downturns in its history. However, the steps that have been taken by industry, government and the regulator have delivered tangible results.

'Despite the improvements seen in recent years, we find ourselves at a crossroads. Record low drilling activity, coupled with the supply chain squeeze, threaten industry's ability to effectively service an increase in activity and maximise economic recovery.

'The UK Continental Shelf is a more attractive investment proposition - our challenge now is to take advantage of this.

'We have to drive an increase in activity while continuing to find and implement even more efficient ways of working which support the health of supply chain companies whilst also keeping costs under control.

'It shows that investment conditions remain key to the long-term future of the North Sea industry.

'Choosing the correct direction of travel is critical to securing our ambition for the future, outlined in Vision 2035. The sector deal is a further important step in delivering this vision.

'Essential for security of energy supply, supporting hundreds of thousands of skilled jobs and contributing billions to the economy, this is a vital industry. As our Economic Report shows, with the right stewardship across the industry, it will continue to play a leading role for many decades to come.'

Ends

Disclaimer

The UK Oil and Gas Industry Association published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 09:26:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:49aGerman Economic Expectations Rose in September -ZEW Survey
DJ
11:42aEPIDEMIOLOGICAL UPDATE : Ebola virus disease outbreak in North Kivu and Ituri Provinces, Democratic Republic of the Congo
PU
11:42aTAMESIDE METROPOLITAN BOROUGH COUNCIL : businesses invited to meet the buyer
PU
11:35aBIOCENTURY - MANAGEMENT TRACKS : PolarityTE, Medivir
AQ
11:32aFYR OF MACEDONIA : EIB and MBDP extend their support for SMEs
PU
11:30aMcDonald's buns maker Aryzta strikes deal with banks ahead of capital hike
RE
11:27aUK OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION : Investment conditions key as industry at crossroads
PU
11:27aSIEMENS ÖSTERREICH : Middle East Press Delegation
PU
11:27aBrexit cheer provides relief as world stocks hit by trade strain
RE
11:26aChina asks WTO for sanctions in U.S. trade dispute
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ING GROEP : ING GROEP : CFO Timmermans to step down after $900 million money launder fine
2XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Xenon Enters into Agreement to Buy Out Milestones and Royalties Related to its XEN..
3ARYZTA : McDonald's buns maker Aryzta strikes deal with banks ahead of capital hike
4DRDGOLD LTD. : DRD: DRDGOLD LIMITED - Dealing in Securities by a Director
5CAIRN ENERGY : CAIRN ENERGY : Half-Yearly Results 2018

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.