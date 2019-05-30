Log in
UK Oil and Gas Industry Association : Ithaca acquires Chevron North Sea assets

05/30/2019 | 07:39am EDT

May 30, 2019

Ithaca Energy has confirmed it is to acquire Chevron North Sea Limited for $2 billion, adding a further ten producing field interests to its existing portfolio.

Ithaca, a subsidiary of Israel-based Delek Group, will grow its portfolio to total 18 producing field interests and is now forecast to deliver pro-forma 2019 production of approximately 80,000 boepd at an operating cost of approximately $17/boe. Approximately 500 employees will transfer to the company, of which around 200 work offshore on the operated assets.

The transaction has an effective date of 1 January 2019 and is expected to complete around the end of the third quarter of 2019, following approval by the Oil and Gas Authority. Read more…

Disclaimer

The UK Oil and Gas Industry Association published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 11:38:06 UTC
