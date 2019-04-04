UK Oil and Gas Industry Association : NHV awarded offshore contract by Premier Oil

April 4, 2019

Helicopter operator NHV Group has secured a new long-term contract with Premier Oil to provide helicopter services to its North Sea assets. Daily flights with the H175 will depart from NHV's base in Aberdeen for a period of five years.

NHV will add also add another new H175 to its Aberdeen fleet. The Airbus Helicopter Super Medium type is specifically designed to meet evolving mission needs in the oil and gas industry, and NHV's H175s have accumulated extensive experience in the UK, The Netherlands, Ghana and Denmark since 2014. Earlier this month, the company said it has exceeded 30,000 flight hours with its H175 fleet.