UK Oil and Gas Industry Association : NHV wins Petrofac heli service contract

September 2, 2019

NHV Group has secured a new long-term contract to provide helicopter services for oilfield services group Petrofac.

Under the new four-year agreement, four crew change flights per week will depart from NHV's base in Aberdeen to the FPF1 floating production facility using Airbus Super Medium type H175 helicopters. NHV began operating out of Aberdeen at the beginning of 2016 and announced the opening of a new hangar, apron and passenger handling facilities in October 2016.