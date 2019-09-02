Log in
UK Oil and Gas Industry Association : NHV wins Petrofac heli service contract

09/02/2019 | 08:10am EDT

September 2, 2019

NHV Group has secured a new long-term contract to provide helicopter services for oilfield services group Petrofac.

Under the new four-year agreement, four crew change flights per week will depart from NHV's base in Aberdeen to the FPF1 floating production facility using Airbus Super Medium type H175 helicopters. NHV began operating out of Aberdeen at the beginning of 2016 and announced the opening of a new hangar, apron and passenger handling facilities in October 2016. Read more…

Disclaimer

The UK Oil and Gas Industry Association published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 12:09:04 UTC
