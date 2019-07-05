UK Oil and Gas Industry Association : Neptune Energy selected to pilot first offshore hydrogen plant

July 5, 2019

OGUK member Neptune Energy announced it has been selected to participate in a pioneering pilot project to create the first offshore hydrogen plant in the Dutch sector of the North Sea.

A megawatt electrolyser will be installed on Neptune's Q13a platform: the first fully electrified offshore oil platform in the Dutch North Sea which saves approximately 16.5 kilotonnes of CO2 per year.

The hydrogen produced will be transported via an existing pipeline to an offshore structure where it will be used to generate electricity.

