UK Oil and Gas Industry Association : ODE appointed installation operator for Tolmount Platform

October 3, 2019

ODE Asset Management (ODE AM), a unit of international engineering and operations support services contractor ODE Group, has been appointed as installation operator (duty holder) of the normally unattended installation (NUI) Tolmount platform.

The Tolmount platform and associated gas export pipeline comprise the Humber Gathering System, which is owned by Humber Gathering System Limited (HGSL) - a Kellas Midstream company - and Dana Petroleum. The system will initially deliver gas from the Tolmount field, owned by Premier Oil and Dana Petroleum, to the Easington onshore gas terminal, with first gas planned for the fourth quarter of 2020.

As installation operator, ODE AM will be responsible for the safe operation of the platform and will provide operations, maintenance and integrity support services.