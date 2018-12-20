UK Oil and Gas Industry Association : OGUK to shine spotlight on industry future at 2019 conference

December 20, 2018

The crucial role of Vision 2035 in driving the continued competitiveness of the North Sea will come under the spotlight at Oil & Gas UK's (OGUK) 2019 Industry Conference.

The leading representative body for the UK's offshore oil and gas industry today revealed the conference theme, 'Industry in Transition', for the flagship event held at the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre on 4-5 June next year.

Delegates will hear industry leaders and keynote speakers reflect on the people, business processes and diversification opportunities needed to unlock growth as the sector continues to emerge from one of the toughest downturns in its history.

The conference will also discuss industry's key role in a lower carbon economy and reinforce the critical role Vision 2035 will play in achieving the balance between delivering the UK's climate change targets and ensuring security of energy supply.

Commenting, Oil & Gas UK Chief Executive Deirdre Michie said:

'At the heart of the agenda is industry's shared ambition for the future - Vision 2035 - which looks to add a generation of productive life to the UK Continental Shelf and expand supply chain opportunities at home, abroad and into other sectors.

'As the leading champion of this industry we provide market intelligence and quality networking opportunities with our highly valued events programme.

'2019 will be another significant year for the UK offshore oil and gas industry and this conference will look in depth at several key issues facing including how we can continue to drive our competitiveness and how we can position our sector and our people for the future.

'With over 500 people anticipated to attend this event offers delegates an opportunity to hear from some of industry's biggest names and network with leading figures from across industry, government, the regulators, academia and other trade associations.'