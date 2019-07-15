UK Oil and Gas Industry Association : OGUK welcomes duo to board as industry addresses energy transition challenge

July 15, 2019

OGUK has appointed two new members to its board to further bolster the sector's ongoing efforts to maintain the competitiveness of oil and gas production from the UKCS - whilst also playing a significant role in enabling the UK's net zero carbon emissions ambition.

Bob Drummond, CEO of Hydrasun Group, has been appointed to the organisation's board, as well as Alistair Stobie, Chief Financial Officer at Hurricane Energy.

With over 40 years' industry experience, Bob Drummond has been CEO and managing director in a number of major energy services companies including Maersk UK, Salamis Group, Wood Group Engineering and Rigblast Energy Services Group, prior to joining Hydrasun in 2002.

Commenting on his new position, Mr Drummond said: 'I am delighted to be joining the OGUK Board at such an exciting but nonetheless challenging time for our industry. I look forward to working with the board toward the delivery of Vision 2035 and in particular at a time when our industry continues to develop and evolve through the energy transition.'

Alistair Stobie of Hurricane Energy has significant capital markets and international oil and gas industry experience. Alistair was previously director of finance at AIM-quoted Zoltav Resources and CFO at Oando Exploration & Production.

Hurricane Energy has developed pioneering approaches to exploration, particularly in the frontier region West of Shetland and the company has recently achieved first oil from the Lancaster field.

Alistair Stobie said: 'I am delighted to be joining OGUK's board at this critical juncture in the industry's future as we deliver both the oil and gas necessary to transition to a net zero carbon emissions economy.'

Deirdre Michie, OGUK's chief executive, commented:

'I am really pleased to welcome both Bob and Alistair to OGUK's board as they bring a wealth of knowledge and experience that will be hugely beneficial as we engage in the challenges facing the industry.

'As well as ensuring as much as possible of UK demand for oil and gas is matched by efficient domestic production, we also have to play our part in supporting the UK in its net zero ambition. Delivering Vision 2035 is our route to doing this that will also seek to improve diversity and inclusion and attract and retain talent into the sector.

'Around the OGUK board table, Bob and Alistair will continue to ensure a strong voice for the supply chain and for the diversity of operators that continue to be attracted to the UKCS.'