UK Oil and Gas Industry Association : OPEX wins CNOOC digital services contract

August 13, 2019

OPEX Group has secured a new multi-million-pound contract with CNOOC Petroleum Europe, for the provision of digital services across the company's UKCS assets.

The three-year contract, with extension options, will see OPEX's X-PAS predictive analysis service rolled out on the Buzzard, Golden Eagle and Scott platforms, supporting operations across all topside oil, gas, water and power systems. The service has been developed to support oil and gas operators improve the predictability of offshore operations by combining oil and gas and data science expertise with a range of predictive technologies, maximising the value of operational data. Read more…