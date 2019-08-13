Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK Oil and Gas Industry Association : OPEX wins CNOOC digital services contract

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 01:07pm EDT

August 13, 2019

OPEX Group has secured a new multi-million-pound contract with CNOOC Petroleum Europe, for the provision of digital services across the company's UKCS assets.

The three-year contract, with extension options, will see OPEX's X-PAS predictive analysis service rolled out on the Buzzard, Golden Eagle and Scott platforms, supporting operations across all topside oil, gas, water and power systems. The service has been developed to support oil and gas operators improve the predictability of offshore operations by combining oil and gas and data science expertise with a range of predictive technologies, maximising the value of operational data. Read more…

Disclaimer

The UK Oil and Gas Industry Association published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 17:06:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:03pShares, dollar rebound on new U.S.-China trade call
RE
01:58pShares, dollar rebound on new U.S.-China trade call
RE
01:57pShares, dollar rebound on new U.S.-China trade call
RE
01:55pU.S. Retreats on Chinese Tariff Threats, Stocks Soar-- 2nd Update
DJ
01:55pBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Jump After Inflation Data And Signs Of U.S.-China Trade Progress
DJ
01:47pOil soars near 5% on easing U.S.-China trade tensions
RE
01:47pOil soars near 5% on easing U.S.-China trade tensions
RE
01:44pU.S. and Britain discuss trade deal that could take effect on November 1
RE
01:42pATTORNEY GENERAL OF MARYLAND : Frosh Joins Lawsuit Against the EPA's “Dirty Power” Rule
PU
01:27pNEBRASKA SOYBEAN BOARD : Three board members elected to Nebraska Soybean Board after July vote
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Britain's FCA looking into Muddy Waters short attack on Burford Ca..
2PLUS500 LTD : Plus500 shares jump on buyback, new customer additions
3AAREAL BANK : AAREAL BANK GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK IN THE SECOND QUARTER: net interest income remains stable whi..
4HENKEL AG & CO KGAA : HENKEL : Cuts Full-Year Growth Outlook; 2Q Earnings Fell
5GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED : GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT : Media Release of 2019 Q2 & Interim Financial Data

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group