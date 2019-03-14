Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK Oil and Gas Industry Association : Petrofac awarded $1 billion EPC project in Algeria

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 02:14pm EDT

March 14, 2019

Petrofac has been awarded a contract worth around $1 billion with Groupment Isarene, the joint operating group set up by Sonatrach, Petroceltic and Enel, for the Ain Tsila Development Project in Algeria.

Located around 1,100 km south-east of Algiers, the Ain Tsila field will produce gas, LPG and condensate for the local Algerian market and for export. Under the terms of the 42-month contract, the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) project scope of work includes commissioning, start-up and performance testing. Petrofac has already worked on Sonatrach's Tinrhert Field Development Project, along with the Alrar and Reggane projects which commenced production last year. Read more…

Disclaimer

The UK Oil and Gas Industry Association published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 18:13:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:44pGeneral Electric CEO sets low 2019 profit targets, vows better from 2020
RE
02:43pEXCLUSIVE : Uber plans to kick off IPO in April - sources
RE
02:29pEIB EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK : board approves EUR 2.4 billion new financing for transport, water, hospital, social housing and business investment
PU
02:29pUN UNITED NATIONS : Secretary-General, Addressing Seventh Global Baku Forum, Highlights ‘Paradox' of Fragmented Responses to Increasingly Interconnected Global Challenges
PU
02:24pAPI : U.S. sets oil production and petroleum demand records in February 2019 (includes Q1 Industry Outlook)
PU
02:15pCanada mulls setting rules for crypto platforms
RE
02:14pUK OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION : Petrofac awarded $1 billion EPC project in Algeria
PU
02:14pWORLD BANK : Closing of Nominations for World Bank President
PU
02:14pLEEDS BRADFORD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : Jet2.com and Jet2holidays Puts Summer 20 On Sale from Leeds Bradford Airport
PU
02:04pHMT UK HER MAJESTY TREASURY : £260 million announced for the Borderlands growth deal
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD : WIRECARD : says internal probe exonerates Asia-Pacific accounting manager
2DEUTZ AG : DEUTZ AG: DEUTZ with record growth in 2018
3O2 CZECH REPUBLIC AS : O2 CZECH REPUBLIC : Czech network operator CETIN sees Huawei risks as manageable - news..
4DE'LONGHI SPA : DE'LONGHI : Approval of financial results as of December 31, 2018
5Oil prices mixed as OPEC renews call for cuts, lowers demand outlook

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.