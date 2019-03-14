UK Oil and Gas Industry Association : Petrofac awarded $1 billion EPC project in Algeria

March 14, 2019
Petrofac has been awarded a contract worth around $1 billion with Groupment Isarene, the joint operating group set up by Sonatrach, Petroceltic and Enel, for the Ain Tsila Development Project in Algeria.
Located around 1,100 km south-east of Algiers, the Ain Tsila field will produce gas, LPG and condensate for the local Algerian market and for export. Under the terms of the 42-month contract, the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) project scope of work includes commissioning, start-up and performance testing. Petrofac has already worked on Sonatrach's Tinrhert Field Development Project, along with the Alrar and Reggane projects which commenced production last year. Read more…
