UK Oil and Gas Industry Association : Schlumberger announce collaboration to develop digital technologies

September 18, 2019
Schlumberger is the world's leading provider of technology for reservoir characterisation, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. This week, it announced a collaboration with Chevron and Microsoft to develop innovative petrotechnical and digital technologies.
The three companies will work together to build Azure-native applications in the DELFI* cognitive E&P environment-initially for Chevron-which will enable companies to process, visualise, interpret and ultimately obtain meaningful insights from multiple data sources.
