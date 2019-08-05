UK Oil and Gas Industry Association : Shell begins seismic over Pensacola prospect

August 5, 2019

Shell U.K. has commenced a 3D seismic survey over the Pensacola prospect on Licence P2252 in the southern North Sea, according to an update from licence partner Cluff Natural Resources.

The survey is being conducted by Shearwater GeoServices using the Polar Empress and field operations are expected to take approximately two weeks to complete. The vessel arrived on site on 2 August 2019 with data acquisition commencing 5 August. This seismic acquisition will be followed by a period of data processing and final results are expected in early Q3 2020.

Cluff holds a 30% non-operated interest in Licence P2252, which includes the Pensacola prospect, estimated to contain gross P50 prospective resources of 309 Bcf in an untested Zechstein Reef.