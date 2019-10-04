UK Oil and Gas Industry Association : Subsea 7 awarded Pierce contract by Shell

October 4, 2019

Subsea 7 has been awarded a contract by Shell for the Pierce depressurisation project, located approximately 160 miles offshore Aberdeen.

The contract scope involves the engineering, procurement, construction, transportation and installation (EPCI and T&I) of a 30km gas export pipeline, a gas export riser and associated subsea infrastructure, for tie-ins at the Haewene Brim FPSO.

Project management and detailed engineering has commenced at Subsea 7's office in Aberdeen, with offshore activities scheduled for 2020 and 2021. Read more…