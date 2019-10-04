Log in
UK Oil and Gas Industry Association : Subsea 7 awarded Pierce contract by Shell

10/04/2019 | 05:57am EDT

October 4, 2019

Subsea 7 has been awarded a contract by Shell for the Pierce depressurisation project, located approximately 160 miles offshore Aberdeen.

The contract scope involves the engineering, procurement, construction, transportation and installation (EPCI and T&I) of a 30km gas export pipeline, a gas export riser and associated subsea infrastructure, for tie-ins at the Haewene Brim FPSO.

Project management and detailed engineering has commenced at Subsea 7's office in Aberdeen, with offshore activities scheduled for 2020 and 2021. Read more…

Disclaimer

The UK Oil and Gas Industry Association published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 09:56:07 UTC
