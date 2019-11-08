UK Oil and Gas Industry Association : Success for future industry leader and innovative technology venture at annual awards

November 8, 2019

A fledgling industry star who unlocked £20 million of additional value for her company and a business that is using pioneering 3D printing to champion improved safety and environmental performance were among those to be crowned winners last night at the OGUK Awards 2019, sponsored by Shell U.K. Limited.

Over 550 guests gathered at the P&J Live to recognise the standout out achievements of businesses and high-performing individuals from across the industry. 30 finalists were in contention for ten awards, including excellence in decommissioning, business innovation and energy transition, a new award for 2019.

OGUK Graduate of the Year Erin Ingram, Apprentice of the Year Ashley Thomas and Mentor of the Year Teresa Waddington

Praising the winners, Deirdre Michie, Chief Executive of OGUK, said:

'OGUK's annual awards ceremony is a highly regarded event within the UK oil and gas industry calendar and this was one of the most competitive years yet.

'The success of our industry is down to the talent, ingenuity and skill of our people and that's what these awards celebrate. A huge congratulations to our winners and a sincere thank you to all our finalists, whose dedication and expertise help us continually raise the bar on industry excellence.'

Steve Phimister vice president of event sponsor Shell's UK upstream business said:

'It has been hugely rewarding to celebrate the talents and achievements of all the people who help the UK oil and gas industry make such a vital contribution to today's energy sector. These are also the people who will play a key role in shaping the future success of the industry, as the UK navigates the energy transition.'

The winners across the ten categories are as follows:

OGUK Apprentice of the Year

( sponsored by OPITO)

Ashley Thomas, BP

OGUK Graduate of the Year

( sponsored by ECITB)

Erin Ingram, TAQA

OGUK Mentor of the Year Award 2018

Teresa Waddington, Shell U.K. Limited

Workforce Engagement

PD&MS GROUP

OGUK Business Innovation Award (SME)

WFS Technologies Limited

Business Innovation - Large Enterprise

TOTAL E&P UK

Diversity and Inclusion (sponsored by Spirit Energy)

CNR International (UK) Ltd

MER UK (sponsored by the Oil & Gas Authority)

Neptune Energy - BP - Japex UK E&P Ltd

Excellence in Decommissioning

Repsol Sinopec Resources UK

Energy Transition (sponsored by Fairfield Decom Limited)

BP