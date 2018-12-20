Log in
UK Oil and Gas Industry Association : TWMA secures contract with Neptune Energy

12/20/2018 | 05:10pm CET

December 20, 2018

Specialist drilling waste management company TWMA has secured a seven-figure contract with independent E&P company, Neptune Energy.

The three-year contract, which comes with the option of a two-year extension, will include skip and ship and solids control to manage and process drill cuttings. The scope of work will also include the provision of cuttings containment, pit and tank cleaning and offshore processing using TWMA's TCC RotoMill technology.

The unit will allow drilling waste to be processed safely on site offshore, significantly reducing the logistics costs associated with skip and ship. TWMA will also use transfer and containment solutions to transport drilling waste generated at source to its specialist onshore thermal processing facility in Peterhead, Aberdeenshire. Read more…

The UK Oil and Gas Industry Association published this content on 20 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2018 16:09:06 UTC
