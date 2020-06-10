UK Oil and Gas Industry Association : Total E&P UK certified in energy performance

June 10, 2020

Total E&P UK has become the first major UK offshore energy company to be certified for ISO500011, an international standard that recognises excellence in energy performance. To reach this standard, an organisation must show that it has a systematic approach to continually improving its energy efficiency.

The certification comes as part of Total's ambition to become the responsible energy major. One of its objectives is to get to net-zero emissions across Group worldwide operations by 2050 or sooner − a long-term undertaking that will require improvements to energy efficiency as well as the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. As part of this ambition Total E&P UK is aiming to reduce its CO2 emissions by 20% before 2025. Read more…