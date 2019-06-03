Log in
UK Oil and Gas Industry Association : Trio of VIP speakers mark final conference line up

06/03/2019 | 05:49am EDT

June 3, 2019

Ministers from the UK and Scottish Governments and a leading strategist on sustainability and climate change are revealed as the final trio of speakers to join an impressive line-up for OGUK's 2019 Industry Conference taking place this week from 4-5 June.

Scottish Government Cabinet Secretary Michael Matheson MSP will give a speech to delegates on the morning of the first day of conference. Lord Duncan, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Scotland and Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, will give a speech on the morning of the second day, Wednesday 5 June.

Dr Gabrielle Walker, a keynote speaker, author and advisor on sustainability and climate change, will bring conference to a close with her reflections on the changing industry.

The full conference agenda can be found here.

Speaking ahead of the two-day industry event, OGUK Chief Executive Deirdre Michie said:

'I'm delighted to reveal an impressive trio of speakers which concludes the line-up for our OGUK Industry conference 2019. With the theme of an industry in transition, delegates will have a valuable opportunity to hear insights from key speakers on the big issues affecting the sector.

'Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity Michael Matheson has significant knowledge and experience from the forefront of Scottish politics.

'Lord Duncan brings a wealth of experience from his time in Europe and maintains impressive knowledge and links across many countries. His insight will be invaluable, particularly his environmental credentials, as we look to the big issues for our industry and our country.

'I'm also delighted to have Dr Gabrielle Walker bring conference to a close with her reflections on the energy transition.'

Disclaimer

The UK Oil and Gas Industry Association published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 09:48:06 UTC
