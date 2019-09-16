Log in
UK PM Johnson stands in support of Saudi allies after oil attack

09/16/2019 | 06:59am EDT

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stands in support of his Saudi Arabian allies following an attack on its oil facilities which marked a "wanton violation of international law", his spokesman said.

Asked about releasing oil reserves, the spokesman said Britain's business department was monitoring the situation and working with the International Energy Agency.

(Reporting by William James; editing by Costas Pitas)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 9.15% 65.59 Delayed Quote.11.63%
WTI 8.60% 59.55 Delayed Quote.23.74%
