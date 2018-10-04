UK Power Reserve and Fluence Expand Partnership to Record-Breaking 120MW Battery Energy Storage Portfolio Transaction

UK Power Reserve announced today the awarding of the second phase of its
battery-based energy storage portfolio contracts to Fluence, a Siemens
and AES company. UK Power Reserve secured the portfolio of ultra-fast
energy storage projects in the 2016 Capacity Market auction. The
expanded partnership between UK Power Reserve and Fluence, a
market-leading global provider of energy storage technology and
services, for the full 120MW portfolio represents one of Europe’s
largest battery-based energy storage projects, demonstrating both
business’ commitment to flexible energy solutions. The full 120MW of
projects represents the largest contracted energy storage portfolio
transaction to date globally.
UK Power Reserve’s projects will utilize Fluence’s technology to provide
much-needed flexibility for the United Kingdom grid as it modernises to
accommodate increasing levels of renewable generation. The sites are
required to be online by winter 2020, but the entire portfolio will be
delivered by end of summer 2019 – well ahead of schedule.
Sam Wither, Head of UKPR, said, “By splitting our portfolio into two
60MW sets of projects, we’ve had the opportunity to fully assess the
market and took a nimble approach to keep up with this rapidly evolving
space. Fluence and its Advancion technology again proved their worth
throughout this highly competitive process.”
The additional 60 MW of battery storage projects, as with the 60 MW
currently under construction, will be built using Fluence’s Advancion
platform, an industrial-strength energy storage solution designed to
provide the highest dependability for long-term operations. Advancion is
designed to adapt to changes in the market, providing UK Power Reserve
with ultra-fast response flexible assets that will enable the company to
offer additional services as the needs of the grid or market conditions
change.
The partnership draws on Fluence’s more than 10 years of experience
deploying turnkey storage solutions globally, with a global fleet of
over 675 MW of projects deployed or contracted in 16 countries,
including the first grid-scale energy storage system in the Irish Single
Electricity Market.
“We continue to make strong progress on the initial phase of battery
projects with Fluence,” said Wither. “The first 60MW of projects
across England are on schedule and will be ready to deliver flexibility
services to the UK grid by the end of this winter.”
The build-out of battery-based energy storage for the UK grid is
happening alongside UK Power Reserve’s build-out of gas assets. The
company is currently delivering 160MW of rapid-response, flexible gas
assets, which were won in the 2015 Capacity Market and will be online by
the end of winter 2019.
Sembcorp Industries, a Singapore-headquartered utilities, marine and
urban development group with a global presence, recently acquired UK
Power Reserve and plans to expand its integrated energy operation in the
UK.
“We partner and work with suppliers who are able to match our
ambitious build-out targets, and Fluence has worked tirelessly to meet
every need, both on the initial set of projects and as our needs evolved
for the remaining 60 MW,” said Sean Greany, Project Development
Director for UK Power Reserve.
Stephen Coughlin, CEO of Fluence added, “UK Power Reserve is a
leading force in modernising the UK’s electric infrastructure and we are
delighted to expand our partnership. Fluence’s battery-based energy
storage technology is designed to enable cleaner, more reliable and more
resilient electric service in the UK’s rapidly changing market. By
combining our ability to deliver robust solutions at this scale with UK
Power Reserve’s deep market expertise, these projects will be ready to
provide ongoing value for the UK grid and its consumers in less than a
year.”
About UK Power Reserve
UK Power Reserve is the leading provider of flexibility to the UK energy
system. Our 1013MW portfolio of low carbon, decentralised assets include
120MW of battery storage, one of the biggest in Europe. With rapid
response, low cost assets located close to centres of demand, we are
improving competition and delivering value to consumers. An innovative,
disruptive voice in energy, UK Power Reserve is advancing its ambitious
growth plans in the UK and beyond.
UK Power Reserve is part of the Sembcorp group, a leading utilities,
marine and urban development group, present across five continents. As
an integrated energy player, Sembcorp provides solutions across the
energy and utilities value chain, with a focus on the Gas & Power,
Renewables & Environment and Merchant & Retail sectors. In addition,
Sembcorp is a world leader in offshore and marine engineering, as well
as an established brand name in urban development. Sembcorp Industries
has total assets of over S$22 billion (£12.3 billion) and over 7,000
employees. Listed on the main board of the Singapore Exchange, it is a
component stock of the Straits Times Index, several MSCI and FTSE
indices, as well as the SGX Sustainability Leaders Index and the Dow
Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index.
For more information on UK Power Reserve, please visit www.ukpowerreserve.com |
@UKPowerReserve
For more information on Sembcorp visit www.sembcorp.com
ABOUT FLUENCE
Fluence, a Siemens and AES company, is a global energy storage
technology solutions and services company that combines the agility of a
technology company with the expertise, vision, and financial backing of
two industry powerhouses. Established in 2018, as the successor to
industry pioneers AES Energy Storage and Siemens energy storage,
Fluence’s goal is to create a more sustainable future by transforming
the way we power our world. The company offers proven energy storage
technology solutions designed to address the diverse needs and
challenges of customers in a rapidly transforming energy landscape,
providing design, delivery and integration in over 160 countries.
Fluence works closely with customers during every step of their journey
and provides advisory, financing, and project lifecycle services. To
date, Fluence’s teams have deployed or been awarded over 650 MW in 16
countries. To learn more, please visit http://bit.ly/2xXKoEU
and follow Fluence on Twitter at @FluenceEnergy.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181003005945/en/