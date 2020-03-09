Log in
UK Retail Industry Still in the Eye of the Storm

03/09/2020 | 08:16pm EDT

By Matteo Castia

The U.K. retail industry's slowdown continued in February, according to a report by KPMG and the British Retail Consortium, plagued by rough weather.

The report shows that February sales rose 0.1% year-on-year, up from a 12-month average decline of 0.2%. However, this comes much lower than the 3.2% increase in the comparable month last year.

Furthermore, on a like-for-like basis, retail sales in the U.K. fell 0.4%, compared with a 2.6% annual growth a year earlier.

"Clouds continued to hang over the retail industry in February, as storms Ciara, Dennis and Jorge took their toll on retail sales, particularly in fashion," BRC Chief Executive Helen Dickinson said, offsetting the tailwind coming from the panic-driven grocery stockpiling caused by the spread of coronavirus and other one-offs such as Valentine's Day sales.

Indeed, despite the slight recovery of the food sector, "demand for nonfood items remains woefully low," KPMG analyst Paul Martin said.

Ms. Dickinson also noted that the improvements in consumer confidence haven't translated into higher sales as hoped for. To make things worse, she added, governmental policies such as a "sky-high business rate" are suffocating investment in the sector.

"The highly anticipated 'Boris Bounce' has clearly struggled to materialize in the embroiled retail sector," Mr. Martin added.

Write to Matteo Castia at matteo.castia@dowjones.com

