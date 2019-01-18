UK Retail Sales Fell in December

By Jason Douglas

LONDON--U.K. retail sales declined in December, adding to signs the economy slowed in the final quarter of 2018.

Retail sales fell 0.9% in December compared with a month earlier, the Office for National Statistics said Friday.

The slide follows strong sales growth in November, suggesting Black Friday sales encouraged consumers to bring forward their usual Christmas purchases, statisticians said.

The figures offer the latest evidence that the British economy lost steam in the final three months of last year. Economists say tighter credit conditions and uncertainty over the U.K.'s future ties to the European Union are sapping consumer confidence.

