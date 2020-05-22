Log in
UK Retail Sales Had Record Fall in April, Government Borrowing Soared Amid Lockdown

05/22/2020 | 02:41am EDT

By Jason Douglas

British retail sales in April recorded their biggest monthly drop on record, while government borrowing ballooned as the country went into lockdown to quell the spread of the new coronavirus.

The figures are the latest evidence of the deep contraction in European economies last month as the virus swept the globe. The International Monetary Fund forecasts the world economy will shrink 3% this year.

Retail sales in the U.K. fell 18.1% on the month, the steepest monthly decline on record, the Office for National Statistics said Friday. Sales at clothing stores, household goods stores and department stores all collapsed, tumbling between 25% and 50%.

Online sales grew 18% as Britons stocked up at home for a lockdown that is still in force. Alcohol sales also rose.

Meanwhile, government borrowing increased sharply as the cost of the pandemic hit. The government implemented a range of support programs for idled firms and workers that pushed up spending, while tax revenue collapsed, falling 26% compared with a year earlier.

The government borrowed 62 billion pounds ($75.95 billion) in April alone to cover the gap between tax revenue and spending. That was the highest monthly borrowing on record, the ONS said, more or less matching the sum borrowed throughout the whole fiscal year through March.

Write to Jason Douglas at jason.douglas@wsj.com

