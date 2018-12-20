Log in
UK Retail Sales in November Jump on Increased Role of Black Friday

0
12/20/2018 | 10:58am CET

By Paul Hannon

Retail sales in the U.K. jumped in November, showing surprising strength that partly reflects the growing importance of the Black Friday discounting period.

The Office for National Statistics Thursday said the volume of sales in British stores and through online vendors was 1.4% higher than in October, and 3.6% up on the same month a year earlier. That was a much larger increase than had been expected, with economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal last week estimating sales rose by 0.5% on the month.

The statistics agency said strong online sales during the Black Friday period around Nov. 23 helped explain the pickup in sales. While longer established in the U.S., Black Friday has grown in significance for U.K. retailers since 2013, with a rising share of spending ahead of Christmas taking place in November rather than December.

Together with the move in the timing of Christmas purchases, there has also been a major shift toward online retailers. They accounted for 20% of total sales in November, up from 6% in 2008. The ONS said spending in department stores and food shops fell during November.

The November figures suggest uncertainty ahead of the U.K.'s scheduled departure from the European Union in March of next year hasn't entirely damped the spirits of British consumers.

While workers saw their real incomes slide after the vote to leave the EU in June 2016 as the pound weakened and inflation accelerated, that has begun to reverse as this year has progressed, and the three months through October saw the largest rise in wages for a decade.

Write to Paul Hannon at paul.hannon@wsj.com

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

12-20-18 0457ET

0
