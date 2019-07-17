UK Statistics Authority : PACAC Report Response

Responding to the publication of the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee (PACAC) report 'Governance of official statistics: redefining the dual role of the UK Statistics Authority; and re-evaluating the Statistics and Registration Service Act 2007' an Authority spokesperson said:

'The UK Statistics Authority was established as an independent body and we take very seriously our responsibility to promote and safeguard official statistics. We are pleased that the committee acknowledged the significant improvements we have made to build and maintain trust in official statistics, our unique role and the day to day challenges we face in our work.

'The Authority is reading the Committee's report with interest. Today's report contains a number of substantial and detailed recommendations which will require consideration from the Authority's Board, the Office for Statistics Regulation, and the soon to be appointed National Statistician.

'We will respond to the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee in full in due course.'