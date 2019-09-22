Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK-U.S. trade deal to be struck by July, Trump and PM Johnson agree - The Sun

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/22/2019 | 09:03pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: G7 summit in Biarritz

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.S. President Donald Trump have agreed to strike a UK-U.S. trade deal by July next year, The Sun newspaper reported.

Trump and Johnson could publicly commit to the timeline when they meet in New York this week.

"The political will is there now on both sides to do the deal by July," The Sun quoted a senior government source as saying. "It's a great win for us, and Trump is also really keen to shout about it in the States."

"There is also a recognition on both sides of the Atlantic that it must be done by then because the U.S. election cycle starts soon afterwards," the source was quoted as saying.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:47pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Research finds dollar value for the Australian Census (Media Release)
PU
09:38pAsian shares firmer on improved Sino-U.S. trade tone, oil up 1%
RE
09:36pAsian shares firmer on improved Sino-U.S. trade tone, oil up 1%
RE
09:27pINDONESIA FINDS DESIGN FLAW, OVERSIGHT LAPSES IN 737 MAX CRASH : Wsj
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:12pWORLD BANK : UK Commits $250 Million; France, Netherlands Pledge $120 Million to World Bank Initiatives on Energy Storage, Solar Power and Clean Cooking
PU
09:03pUK-U.S. trade deal to be struck by July, Trump and PM Johnson agree - The Sun
RE
09:01pLink REIT and Allinfra announce an agreement to collaborate on the use of blockchain technology for the tokenization of assets
PR
07:35pMiddle East tensions lift oil prices more than 1%
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK TURNS AGAINST WEWORK'S PARENT CEO NEUMANN: sources
2Singapore Changi and Hong Kong International Lead Asia Pacific Region in International Connectivity
3FOSUN TOURISM GROUP : British travel firm Thomas Cook collapses, stranding hundreds of thousands
4TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION : BILLIONS OF EUROS, MILLIONS OF JOBS: Europe's carmakers warn on no-deal Brexit
5NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LTD : NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Offer for Echo Unconditional

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group