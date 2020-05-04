Log in
UK-U.S. trade talks to start on Tuesday

05/04/2020 | 08:17am EDT

Trade talks between Britain and the United States will begin via a video conferencing call on Tuesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said, as the two countries seek to strike an "ambitious free trade agreement".

"Both sides have expressed their willingnes to make progress as quickly as possible, so we look forward to a constructive two weeks of talks," the spokesman told reporters.

"We want to strike an ambitious free trade agreement with out biggest single trading partner."

Britain left the European Union in January and is now negotiating future trading terms with Brussels and other major economies.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; writing by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)

