Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK accountants gloomiest in a decade on Brexit and slow growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/03/2019 | 07:22pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Canary Wharf and the City of London financial district are seen from an aerial view in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Confidence among British accountants in the economic outlook is falling at the fastest rate since the depths of the financial crisis more than a decade ago due to worries about Brexit and sluggish growth, a survey showed on Monday.

"Slower economic growth (is) a symptom of the malaise that has set in, driven primarily by Brexit uncertainty and political instability," Michael Izza, chief executive of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW), said.

The trade conflict between the United States and China was also a factor, ICAEW said.

The telephone survey of 1,000 accountants was conducted from July 22 to Oct. 18, mostly covering the period after Boris Johnson took over from Theresa May as prime minister and sought to negotiate a new exit deal from the European Union.

Johnson failed to take Britain out of the EU by Oct. 31 because of a deadlock in parliament. He has called an election for Dec. 12, ahead of a new Brexit deadline of Jan. 31.

Other business surveys have been similarly sombre. The Confederation of British Industry last month said manufacturers were the most gloomy about their export prospects in a decade.

Separately, forecasters at the EY ITEM Club consultancy cut their prediction for British economic growth next year to 1.0% from 1.5% - even as they assumed that Johnson will get his Brexit deal through parliament before the Jan. 31 deadline.

"The outlook for business investment growth is pretty bleak, with a weaker global economic environment adding to corporate concerns over the UK outlook," EY economist Mark Gregory said.

"A Brexit deal is only the first step in reducing uncertainty and may be offset by concerns over future growth with a divergent EU-UK relationship," he added.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by William Schomberg)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.02% 0.86284 Delayed Quote.-4.12%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:58pADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Voting Opens for Next ADB President
PU
07:48pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Retail turnover rises 0.2 per cent in September (Media Release)
PU
07:37pAsian shares extend gains on trade deal hopes, U.S. job boost
RE
07:30pMcDonald's ousts CEO over consensual relationship with employee
RE
07:28pBritain's plan to raise minimum wage backed by review
RE
07:22pUK accountants gloomiest in a decade on Brexit and slow growth
RE
07:19pMcDonald's ousts CEO over consensual relationship with employee
RE
07:03pPREMIER OF GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC : 2019/11/04Premier calls for China-Australia ties back to normal track
PU
07:01pStan Group Announces Buy-a-Brick Powered by Liquefy Technology to Reward Staff Members Through Revenue Sharing
BU
06:51pKPMG to cut 65 UK partners
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Saudi Aramco kick-starts what could be world's biggest IPO, offers scant details
2SAUDI ARAMCO: the oil colossus
3SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION S : SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES SJSC : Aramco says attack did not impact finance..
4UNDER ARMOUR FACES U.S. FEDERAL PROBE OVER ACCOUNTING PRACTICES: WSJ
5Saudi Arabia starts Aramco IPO process

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group