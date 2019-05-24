Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK accounting watchdog bolsters supervision with Bank of England hire

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 11:04am EDT

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's accounting watchdog said on Friday it has appointed David Rule as executive director of supervision, adding heft from his experience at the Bank of England to a battered regulator that is being replaced by a new authority.

Rule will join the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) in September on secondment from the Bank, where he is head of insurance supervision.

In a newly-created role, Rule will head the watchdog's audit quality and corporate reporting review functions, and sit on the executive committee.

A government-commissioned report has recommended scrapping the FRC after company collapses at retailer BHS and construction company Carillion raised questions about auditors and the effectiveness of their regulator.

Lawmakers have described the FRC as timid and too cosy with the big accounting firms it regulates.

Rule will help the FRC transition into the new, more powerful Audit, Reporting and Governance Authority (ARGA). A new chair and chief executive for ARGA are due to be appointed by the end of the year.

"I am delighted to welcome David to the FRC. He brings substantial experience and understanding of financial markets that will be invaluable to the FRC as we transition towards a new statutory regulator," said Stephen Haddrill, the FRC's outgoing chief executive.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Carolyn Cohn/Keith Weir)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:28aPEOPLE BANK OF CHINA : Deputy Governor Liu Guoqiang on RMB Exchange Rate Fluctuations
PU
11:28aWorld faces 'clear and present danger' from trade war escalation
RE
11:22aFACEBOOK : plans cryptocurrency launch
AQ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:08aECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES : supports specialized centers for the treatment of women and young women who are victims of obstetrical fistula in west Africa
PU
11:04aUK accounting watchdog bolsters supervision with Bank of England hire
RE
10:54aWeak data, rate cut bets push dollar from two-year high
RE
10:51aWeak data, rate cut bets push dollar from two-year high
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Trump says 'dangerous' Huawei could be included in U.S.-China trade deal
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. regulator sees approval of Boeing 737 MAX to fly as soon as late June - s..
3HUNTER DOUGLAS NV : HUNTER DOUGLAS : ACQUIRES STORES-DISCOUNT.COM
4CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON : Retailer Casino's shares rebound after Rallye gets protection from creditors
5Trump predicts 'fast' trade deal with China

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About