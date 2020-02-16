Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK accounting watchdog checks on coronavirus fallout on audits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/16/2020 | 12:36pm EST
Clocks in London's Canary Wharf financial centre strike 07:00 GMT, marking the time the polls open for Britain's general election, London

Accounting firms should do all they can to obtain information needed to complete audits of multinational client companies that risk being delayed due to the coronavirus epidemic in China, Britain's accounting watchdog said on Sunday.

Companies face statutory deadlines for publishing audited financial statement, and delays creates nervousness among investors.

Global auditors like Deloitte, KPMG, EY and PwC audit the books on multinational companies, some of which have operations in China, where the coronavirus emerged.

Audit partners from outside China face restrictions on travel to the country even though they may need to visit operations for making checks. One way to work around this would be to hire auditors in China.

"The group auditor has to decide what alternative ways they can get the necessary evidence to complete the audit," a spokesman for the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said on Sunday.

Companies around the world have warned that the coronavirus outbreak in China could disrupt supply chains or hurt their profits as factories and shops shut and airlines suspend flights.

Sky News first reported on the FRC's intervention.

The watchdog can also ask listed companies to spell out material risks from coronavirus to their operations and ability to stay in business.

(Reporting by Huw Jones)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
12:56pU.S. farmer wins $265 million weedkiller award from Bayer, BASF lawsuit
RE
12:42pUK government has not talked to China about building HS2 rail project - minister
RE
12:36pUK accounting watchdog checks on coronavirus fallout on audits
RE
12:18pTesla ordered by German court to stop cutting down trees for Gigafactory
RE
12:11pLebanon's MEA reverses move to charge in dollars
RE
11:49aAmazon, Flipkart seek rollback of new Indian tax on online sellers
RE
11:07aALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B S C : Alba Wins Big with Five Major International Safety awards from National Safety Council
PU
10:15aHow High Should Government Debt Go? Economists Can't Agree
DJ
09:27aMINISTRY OF FOOD PROCESSING INDUSTRIES OF REPU : Union FPI Minister inaugurates India Pavilion at GulFood 2020 in Dubai
PU
08:52aWORLD BANK : Launches Initiatives Supporting Women Entrepreneurs
PU
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. weighs blocking GE engine sales for China's new airplane - sources
2GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : Trump Administration Considers Halting GE Venture's Engine Deliveries to China -- U..
3IHS MARKIT LTD. : AUTOMOTIVEMASTERMIND : Donates $10,000 to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Veg..
4GEM CO LTD : China battery recycler GEM to make disinfectants in virus epicentre
5CPI AEROSTRUCTURES, INC. : CPI AEROSTRUCTURES : HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages CPI Aero (..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group