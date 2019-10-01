Log in
UK accounting watchdog examining EY audit of Thomas Cook

10/01/2019 | 02:13am EDT

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Financial Reporting Council has started an investigation into accountant EY's audit of Thomas Cook, the travel company that collapsed last month leaving tens of thousands of holiday-makers stranded abroad.

The FRC said on Tuesday it was examining the audit by the "Big Four" accountant into the financial statements of Thomas Cook for the year to Sept. 30, 2018.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by James Davey)

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
