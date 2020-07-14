UK accounting watchdog says third of audits fail quality test

The Financial Reporting Council said 29 of 88 audits inspected needed improvements, with 7 of these requiring significant improvements.

"We are concerned that firms are still not consistently achieving the necessary level of audit quality. While firms have made some improvements and we have observed instances of good practice, it is clear that further progress is required," said David Rule, the FRC's executive director of supervision.

"The tone from the top at the firms needs to support a culture of challenge and to back auditors making tough decisions."

The inspections covered audits by the UK's seven largest firms - Deloitte, PWC, EY, KPMG, BDO, Grant Thornton and Mazars.

