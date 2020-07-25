Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK advises against travel to mainland Spain over COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/25/2020 | 02:43pm EDT

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - Britain told its citizens to avoid all but essential travel to mainland Spain due to the risk from COVID-19, and said anyone arriving from Spain's mainland or islands would need to self-isolate for 14 days on their return.

"FCO is advising against all but essential travel to mainland Spain - this does not cover the Canary Islands or the Balearic Islands because travel advice is based on the risk to the individual traveller and Covid infection rates are lower there than mainland Spain," Britain's Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) said.

British people already in Spain should follow local health rules and return home as normal, then self-isolate on their return, the foreign ministry added. (Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Mark Potter)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:43pArgentina says it will not raise 'last' debt offer, willing to tweak legal terms
RE
02:43pUK advises against travel to mainland Spain over COVID-19
RE
02:43pUk government says employers should be understanding towards staff who need to self-isolate
RE
02:42pUk government says does not advise against travel to spain's canary islands or balearic islands, but travellers will still need to self-isolate on return
RE
02:40pUk government says advises against all but essential travel to mainland spain
RE
02:40pUk government says all people arriving from spain from sunday will need to self-isolate
RE
01:54pIn Minneapolis, Armed Residents Set Up Patrols Amid Calls to Defund the Police
DJ
01:53pAll travellers to UK from Spain to face quarantine, Scotland says
RE
01:53pScottish government says uk government, wales and northern irish authorities have also decided to reimpose quarantine on arrivals from spain
RE
01:48pScotland's first minister says advises caution about all non-essential foreign travel as guidelines subject to change at short notice
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED : Oil-Field Services Giant To Cut Jobs, Spending -- WSJ
2HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : denies Chinese media reports that it 'framed' Huawei
3MEITUAN DIANPING : Chinese electric vehicle maker Li Auto aims to raise up to $950 million in growth push
4BIOHITECH GLOBAL, INC. : BIOHITECH GLOBAL, INC. : Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
5MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : says patent ruling not to affect COVID-19 vaccine development

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group