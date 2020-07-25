UK advises against travel to mainland Spain over COVID-19

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - Britain told its citizens to
avoid all but essential travel to mainland Spain due to the risk
from COVID-19, and said anyone arriving from Spain's mainland or
islands would need to self-isolate for 14 days on their return.
"FCO is advising against all but essential travel to
mainland Spain - this does not cover the Canary Islands or the
Balearic Islands because travel advice is based on the risk to
the individual traveller and Covid infection rates are lower
there than mainland Spain," Britain's Foreign and Commonwealth
Office (FCO) said.
British people already in Spain should follow local health
rules and return home as normal, then self-isolate on their
return, the foreign ministry added.
