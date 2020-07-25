UK advises against travel to mainland Spain over COVID-19

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - Britain told its citizens to avoid all but essential travel to mainland Spain due to the risk from COVID-19, and said anyone arriving from Spain's mainland or islands would need to self-isolate for 14 days on their return.

"FCO is advising against all but essential travel to mainland Spain - this does not cover the Canary Islands or the Balearic Islands because travel advice is based on the risk to the individual traveller and Covid infection rates are lower there than mainland Spain," Britain's Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) said.

British people already in Spain should follow local health rules and return home as normal, then self-isolate on their return, the foreign ministry added. (Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Mark Potter)