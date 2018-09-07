Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK annual house price growth picks up to nine-month high - Halifax

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 10:12am CEST
A couple view properties for sale in an estate agents window in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British house prices rose in the three months to August at their fastest annual rate since November last year, figures from major mortgage lender Halifax showed on Friday, bolstered by a gradual pick-up in wages and limited supply.

Halifax said house prices in the period were 3.7 percent higher than a year earlier, up from a 3.3 percent growth rate in the three months to July but a slightly smaller increase than the average forecast in a Reuters poll.

The figures contrast with data from rival mortgage lender Nationwide last week, which reported prices were up just 2 percent on the year in August, the joint-smallest increase in five years.

Britain's housing market began slowing in the run-up to June 2016's Brexit vote. The biggest slowdown has been in London, due to reduced appetite from foreign investors and concerns about the financial services industry, with less of an impact in other parts of the United Kingdom.

A "stable, yet constrained" supply of new homes was supporting prices, as was a gradual pick-up in wage growth, Halifax managing director Russell Galley said.

Looking at the month of August alone, house prices rose 0.1 percent from July, when they jumped by 1.2 percent.

Howard Archer, an economist at consultancy EY ITEM Club, said he did not see an upturn on the way for British house prices and expected annual house price growth of 2.5 percent this year and next.

"Consumer confidence is fragile and appreciable caution persists over engaging in major transactions. Potential house buyers may also be concerned that they are likely to face further interest rate hikes over the medium term following August's hike," he said.

The Bank of England raised interest rates to 0.75 percent in August in only its second increase since before the global financial crisis. BoE Governor Mark Carney said market expectations of one rate rise per year over the next few years would be a good rule of thumb for households.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Catherine Evans)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:37aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : Amendments 177-177 - European Solidarity Corps - A8-0060/2018(177-177) - Committee on Culture and Education
PU
10:33aMore Britons expect interest rates to rise over next year - BoE survey
RE
10:27aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Lao PDR Sign Agreement to Promote Sustainable, Climate-Smart Agribusiness
PU
10:27aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND TRADE OF HUNGARY : Péter Szijjártó holds talks with British Deputy Prime Minister
PU
10:21aFIRST BITCOIN CAP : FIRST BITCOIN CAPITAL INTRODUCES 420WIFI(C) as a Location-based Marketing and Analytics Platform that Provides Wi-Fi as a FREE Digital Marketing Tool to Retain and Reward Customers at Local Cannabis Dispensaries Nationwide
AC
10:17aDEPARTMENT OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY OF REPUBLIC O : DTI releases latest SRP list of basic and prime goods
PU
10:17aDEPARTMENT OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY OF REPUBLIC O : Government to import rice until harvest season
PU
10:17aDEPARTMENT OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY OF REPUBLIC O : Ample supply of NFA rice found in Manila markets
PU
10:13aGerman Industry Stumbles Into 3Q as Production, Exports Drop -- Update
DJ
10:12aMARKETS AND MARKETS : Industrial Valves Market worth $85.19 billion by 2023
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CBS CORPORATION : CBS NEGOTIATING MOONVES' EXIT AND VIACOM MERGER STANDSTILL: sources
2ATLANTIA : ATLANTIA : Autostrade CEO feels responsible, but not guilty for bridge collapse
3KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : U.S. hedge fund Elliott demands fresh revamp at Hyundai Motor Group
4GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC : GO AHEAD : profits rise despite uncertainty over rail business
5INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways website suffers d..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.